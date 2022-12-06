Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for a London based team?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Portsmouth have turned to a host of players for inspiration in recent seasons in an attempt to achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.

The individuals who have since moved on from Pompey have gone on to represent a wide variety of clubs.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you to guess whether any of these 25 ex-Portsmouth players have ever represented a London based team during their respective careers.

Will you be able to get 100%?

Test out your Pompey knowledge below!

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25

Has former Pompey player Jed Wallace ever played for a London based club?


Related Topics:

Freelance writer for Football League World. Previously worked for 90min & GiveMeSport.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for a London based team?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: