Portsmouth
Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for a London based team?
Portsmouth have turned to a host of players for inspiration in recent seasons in an attempt to achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.
The individuals who have since moved on from Pompey have gone on to represent a wide variety of clubs.
Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you to guess whether any of these 25 ex-Portsmouth players have ever represented a London based team during their respective careers.
Will you be able to get 100%?
Test out your Pompey knowledge below!