Oxford United have been outsider promotion candidates for a number of years since their return to League One, but have not quite been able to manage to make it past the finishing line and into the Championship.

But can you work out whether any of these 25 ex-U’s individuals have played for a club in London during their playing careers?

Have a go at our brand new quiz on Football League World and see if you can score full marks – get all 25 correct and you are most definitely a super-fan!

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Oxford United players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Josh Ruffels Yes No