There have been a lot of former Luton Town players who have enjoyed spells in Yorkshire (particularly Barnsley) over the years.

Whilst we wait and see how this season plays out for the Hatters under Rob Edwards’ stewardship, here, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of whether or not a selection of former Luton players ever played for a Yorkshire-based team.

Can you manage to score full marks on this latest quiz?

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Luton Town players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Elliott Justham? Yes No