Leyton Orient are enjoying an incredible campaign in League Two under Richie Wellens and look nailed on to make their long-awaited return to League One next season.

The Os have seen some wonderful players pass through their club in recent years, many are still going in their careers elsewhere and will be fondly remembered by the club’s supporters.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz to see if you know if any of these 25 former Orient players have ever played for a Yorkshire-based side, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Leyton Orient players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 David Mooney Yes No