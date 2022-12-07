Hull City have had some wonderful talent on their books over the years.

Indeed, why not put your knowledge of the club and these former players below.

See if you can answer whether or not these former Hull City players, whether permanent, loanees or former academy prospects, have ever played for a club based in London during their career.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Hull City players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 ANDREW ROBERTSON YES NO