Huddersfield Town did not have a particularly promising first portion of the campaign.

The World Cup break perhaps came at the right time for the Terriers as it should have allowed Mark Fotheringham the time to help improve his first team squad.

The Championship side have struggled for results and went into the break sitting bottom of the table.

As we await their return to action, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Huddersfield Town players ever played for a London based team? 1 of 25 Ben Chilwell? Yes No