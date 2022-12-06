Doncaster Rovers have endured a turbulent last couple of seasons but appear to be heading back in the right direction under Danny Schofield.

It will be interesting to see how Donny operate in the January transfer window having made some eye-catching moves in the last couple of seasons, and with the play-offs not yet out of their reach.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz to see if you know whether any of these ex-Donny players have ever played for a London based side, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Doncaster Rovers players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Andy Butler Yes No