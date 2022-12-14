Derby County may look to strengthen in January to give Paul Warne the best chance possible to lead them to promotion to the Championship this term.

Their head coach is a specialist in League One, having secured promotion in all three of his full seasons at this level, but it looks as though things are going to be tight this year.

Our quiz today is all about former Rams. What we’re asking is: Have any of these 25 ex-Derby County players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Derby County players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 1. Richard Keogh Yes No