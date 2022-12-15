Coventry City have turned to a host of individuals for inspiration over the course of their history.

The vast majority of players that have represented the Sky Blues have gone on to feature for other Football League sides after leaving the club.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you to guess whether any of these 25 ex-Coventry players have ever represented a Yorkshire based team during their respective careers.

Will you be able to score full marks?

Test out your knowledge below and then share your scores with fellow Coventry fans!

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Coventry City players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Has former Coventry man Dominic Hyam ever played for a Yorkshire based team? Yes No