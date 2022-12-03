Blackpool will be hoping to step up their performance levels when they make their return to Championship action later this month.

Before the season paused for the start of the World Cup, the Seasiders suffered four consecutive defeats which resulted in them slipping into the relegation zone.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you whether these 25 ex-Blackpool players have ever represented a London based team in their respective careers.

Will you score full marks?

Get involved now and then share your scores with fellow Blackpool fans!

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Blackpool FC players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Has former Blackpool man Richard Keogh ever played for a London based team? Yes No