Quizzes
Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Sunderland’s academy?
Sunderland are at the start of an exciting new chapter.
While things haven’t been great at the Stadium Of Light for a little while the hope is that the club can finally kick on and move themselves back up the football pyramid.
If they’re to do that a huge focus will be on their players.
The Wearsiders are looking towards the academy to supplement the first team squad – something that they’ve done successfully over several years.
But which of these players are products of the Academy Of Light? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!