Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Stoke City’s academy?
For the first time since their relegation from the Premier League, Stoke are finally beginning to show their capabilities in the second-tier.
Following two bottom-half finishes, the Potters are currently sat seventh in the Championship standings – with only goal difference keeping Michael O’Neil’s man outside of the play-off places.
Stoke also have a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham on Wednesday, and will be hoping for a third Premier League scalp after already beating Wolves and Aston Villa.
But can you work out which of these 22 players have ever been in Stoke’s academy? Have a go at our quiz below…