Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Sheffield Wednesday’s academy?

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be hoping that Saturday’s win, the first under Tony Pulis, can kick-start the Owls’ season.

Wednesday beat Coventry City 1-0 to move off the bottom of the Championship, with academy product Liam Shaw one of the key men.

Shaw is hardly the only success story to come from the club’s youth setup and that is the subject of our latest quiz.

What we want to know is, have any of these 22 players ever been in Sheffield Wednesday’s academy?

1 of 22 1. Liam Palmer Yes No