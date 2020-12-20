Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Rotherham United’s academy?

Rotherham United have got off to a solid enough start to the campaign and their game being postponed against Derby County at the weekend means they still remain just outside the bottom three.

Paul Warne’s side have managed to pull off some encouraging results and performances so far, but have also suffered a couple of frustrating results to leave them in and amongst the relegation battle. However, staying up this term was always going to be the main aim for Rotherham following on from their promotion from League One.

January will be a crucial window for the Millers to strengthen their squad with some extra quality and depth needed to ensure that they do manage to beat the drop this season. Warne could potentially also seek to use his academy more if there are any gems coming through at the moment, but there has not been too many of them of late barring Ben Wiles’ emergence.

Here then, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some other former Rotherham academy graduates to see if you can correctly recall whether these 22 players ever featured in their academy or not. Have a go and see if you can get 22/22!

