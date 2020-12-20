Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Preston North End’s academy?

Preston North End will no doubt be hoping that their win against Bristol City on Friday night can help them have a strong festive period and climb back up the Championship.

It will at least have relieved some of the pressure on Alex Neil, who has been underachieving this year given the players available to him.

A few of those have come through the North West club’s academy system and today’s quiz is all about just that.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Preston North End’s academy?

1 of 22 1. Andy Lonergan Yes No