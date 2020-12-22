Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Oxford United’s academy?

There have been plenty of players who have been part of the academy setup at Oxford United over the years.

As is the case at most clubs, some of those players will have gone onto bigger and better things than others, but all will have had their careers influenced in some way by their time with the U’s.

But how well do you remember the identity of some of those who have spent their time in the youth ranks at the Kassam Stadium?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 22 past and present Oxford players, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether or not they ever played for the club’s academy.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 22 Cameron Brannagan? Yes No