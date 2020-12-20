Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Millwall’s academy?

Millwall have an impressive history of bringing young players out of their Academy.

With former manager Neil Harris previously in charge of the Lions’ Under-23s side, he brought through a number of players that eventually made the grade with the first-team.

But what’s your knowledge like of former Lions’ graduates?

Can you work out which of the following 22 players have ever been in Millwall’s academy at some point in their career by taking our quiz below…

1 of 22 Ebere Eze Yes No