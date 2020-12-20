Middlesbrough News
Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Middlesbrough’s academy?
Middlesbrough have had their fair share of players over the years that have come through the club’s academy system, that have gone on to make a positive impact in the first-team.
Boro are currently sat sixth in the Championship table, and the club’s supporters will be hoping they can win promotion back into the Premier League this term, after a lengthy spell out of the top-flight.
But have these 22 players ever been in Middlesbrough’s academy system? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!