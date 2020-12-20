Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Luton Town’s academy?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have come through the youth ranks at Luton Town.

As is the case with pretty much any club, some of those players have gone onto enjoy more success than others, but all with have seen their careers impacted in some way by the time they spent with the Hatters.

But how well do you remember the identity of those to have come through the academy at Luton in recent years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 22 past and present Luton players, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether or not they were ever part of Luton’s academy.

1 of 22 Curtis Davies? Yes No