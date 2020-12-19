Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Derby County’s academy?

Derby County have had plenty of young players come through the ranks and become important players in the first-team in recent years.

The likes of Jason Knight, Lee Buchanan, Louie Sibley and Max Bird are all key players nowadays, and the likes of Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle departed the club in the summer.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Derby’s academy? See if you can get full marks on this quiz and leave your score in the comments…

1 of 22 Lee Camp? Yes No