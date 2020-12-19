Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Brentford’s academy?

Brentford have got off to a solid start to their season as they aim to go one better than last season and secure promotion to the Premier League under Thomas Frank.

The Bees endured a summer of change and Frank has had to contend with the loss of both Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma from his squad. The signing of Ivan Toney has managed to solve some of that problem and the forward looks capable of spearheading their hunt for the top two.

However, the Bees could be in need of finding a bit more extra quality in the transfer window in January to help get them over the line in the promotion race. As well as signing players though, Frank could look to give some of Brentford’s talented academy prospects some game time and see if there are any hidden gems to come into the squad.

Here then, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some former Brentford academy graduates and see if you can pick out which of these 22 players did or did not spent time in the club’s academy. Have a go and see if you can get 22/22!

