Swansea City have had a frustrating season so far, although they will be prepared to give Russell Martin time to make his mark on the team.

Recruitment will be key to that, so it’s expected to be a very busy summer for the Welsh side, with a high turnover of players expected.

So, the support will be excited about that, but how is your knowledge on former Swansea players? Check out our quiz and simply state whether these individuals have ever played for a French club in their career!

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Swansea City players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Michel Vorm Yes No