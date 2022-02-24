Sunderland have had another frustrating season so far, with the fans once again feeling the players are underperforming.

Unfortunately for the support, that’s been the case for a long time now, with the Black Cats still languishing in the third tier.

But, how much do you know about the individuals who have pulled on the red-and-white in the past? Check out our quiz and simply state whether these players ever played in France at some point in their career.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Sunderland players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Simon Mignolet Yes No