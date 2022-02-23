Of the many players to have represented Shrewsbury Town during their careers, plenty will have also been signed to other clubs at one point or another.

With the football world as big as it is, there are plenty of other destinations for those individuals to head to.

Here, we’re focusing on the links between Shrewsbury and France, by testing your knowledge of the connections between the two.

To help do that, we’ve given you the names of 22 former Shrewsbury players, and all you have to do, is say whether they ever played for a French club.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Shrewsbury Town players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Did David Edwards ever play for a club in France? Yes No