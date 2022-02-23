Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played for a French club in their career?

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Looking to secure a play-off spot in what remains of this Championship season, Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in relatively good form. 

The Owls have had their setbacks this season, but nearing the concluding stages of the campaign, promotion back to the Championship remains a genuine possibility.

Whilst we wait and see what is in store for the Owls, we have devised a 22 question quiz that tests your knowledge of whether or not a selection of former Sheffield Wednesday players have ever played club football in France.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22

Chris Lines?


