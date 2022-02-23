Sheffield United have had plenty of players over the years but how many of them have got a French club on their CV?

In this following quiz on the Blades, we’re looking at 22 former players for the club and asking you to answer whether they’ve played for a French club during their careers.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media to see if you can beat fellow Blades fans…

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Michael Doyle Yes No