Reading maintained their winning ways on Tuesday night following their 2-1 victory over Birmingham City.

Veljko Paunovic won his final game in charge of the club last weekend before being dismissed as manager of the club.

Paul Ince has taken over on a temporary basis, winning his first game in charge on Tuesday evening.

That victory has helped them move eight points clear of the relegation zone, but remained in 21st place in the Championship.

Upcoming games against Blackpool, Millwall and Nottingham Forest offer them the chance to extend that gap even further going into March.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Reading FC players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Nathan Ake? Yes No