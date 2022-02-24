Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Preston North End players ever played for a French club in their career?

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Preston North End have never had the most international of squads in recent years, with a key British and Irish core becoming important during their most recent long run in the Championship.

But do you know if these ex-Lilywhites have ever taken their talents across the English Channel and plied their trade in the country of France?

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks – don’t forget to share your score to social media as well!

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Preston North End players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22

Marnick Vermijl


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Preston North End players ever played for a French club in their career?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: