Throughout Portsmouth’s stay in the top-flight, the club opted to look far and wide for players in an attempt to achieve success at the highest level.

Whilst some individuals failed to live up to expectations at Fratton Park, the likes of Nwankwo Kanu, Lassana Diarra and Pedro Mendes all managed to produce memorable displays for Pompey’s supporters.

Portsmouth’s current squad is largely made up of players from Britain and the Republic of Ireland with the notable exception of Mahlon Romeo who represents Antigua and Barbuda at international level.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you whether these 22 ex-Pompey players have ever featured for a French club during their respective careers.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has former Portsmouth man Romain Padovani ever played for a French club during his career? Yes No