Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever played for a French club in their career?

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be looking to keep their momentum going at this late stage of the season as they aim to achieve a top six finish that will give them a shot at getting back to the Premier League via the play-offs. 

Here we have devised a 22 question quiz about some of the players that have previously turned out for the Reds over the years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter!

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22

Has Matty Cash ever played for a French club?


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever played for a French club in their career?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: