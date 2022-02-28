Millwall are a side with ambitions to kick on and try and achieve a promotion all the way up to the Premier League at some point in the future.

The Lions have battled their way out of League One and have gone on to establish themselves as a solid team in the Championship now too. They’ve seen plenty of top talent come to the Den, with names like Lee Gregory firing in the goals for them.

With impressive displays from some of their squad, it has led to plenty of their team heading elsewhere, with some heading up towards the top end of English football and others sealing moves across Europe and the world.

If you think you know Millwall then and which if their former players have played for a French club, then get involved down below and see how much you truly know about the Lions and some of their ex-players.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Millwall players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 1) Nadjim Abdou Yes No