Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Ipswich Town players ever played for a French club in their career?

We are closing in on the business end of the season and Ipswich Town fans will hope that brings promotion to the Championship.

While some teams around them have stuttered significantly, the appointment of Kieran McKenna has proven a smart one from the Tractor Boys.

Our quiz today should take your attention away from the promotion race for the time being, as what we’re asking is: Have any of these 22 ex-Ipswich Town players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 1. Larsen Touré Yes No