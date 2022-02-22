Coventry City have experienced a relatively promising campaign in the Championship to date as they have produced some impressive performances at this level under the guidance of manager Mark Robins.

Still in contention for a play-off place, it will be intriguing to see whether the Sky Blues are able to extend their season past the 46-game mark in May.

Whereas a host of Coventry’s former players have featured exclusively in the Football League during their careers, some individuals have lined up for teams on the continent.

Taking this into consideration, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess whether these 24 ex-Sky Blues players have ever played for a French club.

Will you get full marks?

Test out your Coventry knowledge below!

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Coventry City players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has former Coventry man Wesley Jobello ever played for a French club during his career? Yes No