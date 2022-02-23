Charlton Athletic
Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever played for a French club in their career?
Charlton Athletic have recruited from a wide variety of destinations in recent years with many players moving on to clubs overseas.
Johnnie Jackson is currently attempting to build an identity at the club in terms of a style of play and a specific type of player to mold that on the pitch.
Here, we have put together a 22 question quiz to see if you know whether these 22 former Addicks have ever played for a French club in their career, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?