Charlton Athletic have recruited from a wide variety of destinations in recent years with many players moving on to clubs overseas.

Johnnie Jackson is currently attempting to build an identity at the club in terms of a style of play and a specific type of player to mold that on the pitch.

Here, we have put together a 22 question quiz to see if you know whether these 22 former Addicks have ever played for a French club in their career, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Jose Semedo Yes No