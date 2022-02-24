Bristol Rovers
Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Bristol Rovers players ever played for a French club in their career?
Bristol Rovers already have one obvious French connection with manager Joey Barton previously plying his trade in the European country during his playing career.
He joined Ligue 1 outfit Marseille on loan from Queens Park Rangers back in 2012 and made a respectable 33 competitive appearances there during that season.
Unfortunately for him, his time over the border came to an end after that – but we’re focusing less on the ex-midfielder and more on some of his current side’s ex-players as we ask you if the following 22 have ever played for a French club during their career.
Can you get all 22 right? Why not come and give it a go?