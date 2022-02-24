Bristol Rovers already have one obvious French connection with manager Joey Barton previously plying his trade in the European country during his playing career.

He joined Ligue 1 outfit Marseille on loan from Queens Park Rangers back in 2012 and made a respectable 33 competitive appearances there during that season.

Unfortunately for him, his time over the border came to an end after that – but we’re focusing less on the ex-midfielder and more on some of his current side’s ex-players as we ask you if the following 22 have ever played for a French club during their career.

Can you get all 22 right? Why not come and give it a go?

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Bristol Rovers players ever played for a French club in their career?

