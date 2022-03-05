Birmingham have seen plenty of players come in and out of the exit door at St Andrew’s and there have been a fair few to go on and grace teams across Europe.

A lot of the club’s legends and biggest names have ended up going on to play high level football in the Premier League, with someone like Seb Larsson becoming well-renowned for his set-piece ability and skill in the top flight.

There have been a few though to venture even further afield and play in France – but how many former Birmingham players have gone on to play in Ligue 1 or even Ligue 2? Have there been a fair few to do it or are they few and far between?

If you think you know Birmingham then and which of their former players have ever played in France, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about all these old Blues players and whether any have played in Ligue 1 or lower.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Birmingham City players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 1) Sebastian Larsson Yes No