Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

AFC Bournemouth

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-AFC Bournemouth players ever played for a French club in their career?

Published

3 mins ago

on

AFC Bournemouth have just overseen a busy January transfer window. 

Over the years, the club have had a high turnover of players, which we have delved into for this latest Football League World quiz.

We’ve pieced together a list of 22 former Bournemouth players, tasking you with identifying which of them (and it’s only a small number) have played for a French club in their career.

It’s a lot harder than you might think, so take it on below:

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-AFC Bournemouth players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22

Max Gradel


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-AFC Bournemouth players ever played for a French club in their career?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: