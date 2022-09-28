Preston North End have searched far and wide for players in an attempt to achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.

During the previous transfer window, Lilywhites manager Ryan Lowe bolstered his squad by signing Troy Parrott, Alvaro Fernandez, Freddie Woodman, David Cornell, Ben Woodburn and Robbie Brady.

Lowe will be hoping that these aforementioned individuals will be able to help Preston climb the Championship standings over the course of the coming months.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to guess these 20 current or ex-Preston players have ever featured for a German club.

Will you be able to get 100%?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Preston North End players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Has Emil Riis played for a German club? Yes No