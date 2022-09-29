Norwich have had some top players over the years but how much do you know about the other clubs that they played for?

In this Canaries quiz, we’re taking a look at 20 that have featured for Norwich and asking for you to recall whether or not they played for a German club during their careers.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media to see how you compare with other fans!

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Norwich City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Mario Vrančić Yes No