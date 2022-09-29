Millwall have had a mixed start to the new Championship season.

Gary Rowett’s side have earned a 13th place position heading into a very important and busy October schedule.

The Lions have four wins, one draw and five losses to their name from the first 10 games of the campaign.

Coming up next for the team is a trip away to Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

But for now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Millwall players ever played for a German club? 1 of 20 Chris Wood? Yes No