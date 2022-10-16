Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Middlesbrough players ever played for a German club?

Last year Middlesbrough had a fairly successful campaign and although they just missed out on a play-off spot, expectations for this season were fairly positive.

Chris Wilder recruited fairly well over the summer and the squad looks in good shape.

However, the campaign has not got off to an ideal start for Boro who currently sit in the relegation zone having won just three of their opening 14 games this season.

That comes off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn on Saturday, where they missed a number of big opportunities to claim a valuable result.

As we wait to see whether Boro can turn things around when they travel to Wigan on Wednesday, it’s time to take this quiz and see if you know how many current and former Middlesbrough players have played in Germany.

