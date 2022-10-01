Huddersfield Town have a distinct recent link to Germany through recent successes.

When promoted from the Championship to the Premier League in 2016/17, boss David Wagner was German, and also signed plenty of players that were either German, or played for German clubs.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d put together a brand new quiz all about ex-Terriers.

See if you can answer correctly as to whether or not these former Huddersfield Town players have played for a German club during their careers.

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Huddersfield Town players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 TERENCE KONGOLO YES NO