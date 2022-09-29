When it comes to transfers, Coventry City have typically opted to swoop for players who were based in the United Kingdom in recent times.

During the previous window, the Sky Blues signed Jonathan Panzo, Callum Doyle and Tayo Adaramola on loan deals from Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

Kasey Palmer meanwhile joined the club on a permanent basis after leaving Bristol City.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking whether these 20 current or ex-Coventry players have ever played for a German club.

Will you be able to get full marks?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Coventry City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Has Marcel Hilssner ever played for a German club? Yes No