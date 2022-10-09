Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Sunderland players ever made a Premier League appearance?

Sunderland will be hoping to compete at the right end of the division throughout this season as they potentially look to get themselves back to the Premier League in the next few years.

On the topic of the English top flight, we are asking you whether the following 13 ex-Black Cats ever made an appearance in the division or not, with the likes of Nathan Broadhead, George Honeyman and Charlie Wyke all included!

Do you think you can score 100% in this quiz? Give it a go and see how well you can do!

1 of 13 Will Grigg? Yes No