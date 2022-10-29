Preston North End have never been able to grace the Premier League themselves as of yet but plenty of their players have gone on to do so.

Over the years, the Lilywhites have found and created plenty of talent and that has led to them being able to flog these names on for bigger prices to bigger teams. It means that players like Callum Robinson have been able to land a top flight move and make an impression.

Even though the club themselves have never been able to reach the very top division then, it hasn’t stopped some of their players from going on to be successes and have the chance to play in the Premier League. But how many can you name?

If you think you know Preston then and whether any of these former players have ever featured in the top flight, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the club and whether these players have had game-time in the Premier League.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Preston North End players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 1) Paul Huntington Yes No