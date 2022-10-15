Portsmouth are a team with plenty of history.

Having played at the top of English football, they’ve also dropped down to League Two and, in more recent years, have started rebuilding themselves.

Now under the management of Danny Cowley in League One, they look to have found some sustainability in terms of progression and based on their start to the season, you wouldn’t be surprised to see them competing for promotion by the end of the campaign.

In the meantime though, it’s time to look back and see if you know which of these former Blues have played in the top flight before.

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Portsmouth FC players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 Shaun Williams Yes No