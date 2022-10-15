Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Portsmouth FC players ever made a Premier League appearance?

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Portsmouth are a team with plenty of history.

Having played at the top of English football, they’ve also dropped down to League Two and, in more recent years, have started rebuilding themselves.

Now under the management of Danny Cowley in League One, they look to have found some sustainability in terms of progression and based on their start to the season, you wouldn’t be surprised to see them competing for promotion by the end of the campaign.

In the meantime though, it’s time to look back and see if you know which of these former Blues have played in the top flight before.

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Portsmouth FC players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13

Shaun Williams


Related Topics:

Passionate football fan. Currently studying a masters at UCFB alongside writing for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Portsmouth FC players ever made a Premier League appearance?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: