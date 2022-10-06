Huddersfield Town‘s promotion to the Premier League back in 2016/17 will live long in the memory of the club’s supporters.

With David Wagner’s side finishing that league campaign in fifth, a dramatic penalty shootout victory in the Championship playoff final at Wembley earned them their dream promotion to the top flight.

Upon their first season in the division, the Terriers survived, too, but after two seasons in the England’s top division, they returned to the second tier.

With that in mind, why not put your Terriers knowledge to the test in this brand new FLW quiz below.

See if you can score 100% – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Huddersfield Town players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 KARLAN GRANT HAS PLAYED IN PL HASN'T PLAYED IN PL