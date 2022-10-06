Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have played for Blackburn Rovers.

Some of those, will have played at a higher level than others at some point during their careers.

But do you know just which of those individuals have ever managed to break into the top-flight of English football?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 13 former Blackburn players, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether they have ever made an appearance in the Premier League.

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 Has Jordan Rhodes ever made a Premier League appearance? Yes No