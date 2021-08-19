AFC Wimbledon’s history is a brief one given that they were founded in only 2002.

However, the club have done a lot in a 20-year period and are currently plying their trade in Sky Bet League One.

We’ve dived onto 11v11.com to take a look at Wimbledon’s history of results against the following 25 clubs.

What we are asking is whether or not they’ve won more or lost more games against those clubs.

Take on the quiz below:

Quiz: Have AFC Wimbledon won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Accrington Stanley Won more Lost more