Quiz: Have AFC Wimbledon ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

AFC Wimbledon have enjoyed a fine start to their League One campaign.

The Dons are playing some good football and will be keen to push for the play-offs under Mark Robinson this season.

They didn’t disgrace themselves in midweek, either, losing 3-0 to Premier League side Arsenal in the League Cup.

Have Wimbledon ever been involved in these 18 scenarios? Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks on it!

Good luck…

1 of 18 Won back-to-back play-offs Yes No